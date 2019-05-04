 

Three Eastern Cape flood victims to be laid to rest

2019-05-04 08:45

Jenna Etheridge

Green Farm informal settlement in Port St Johns was among the worst-affected areas in the Eastern Cape floods. (Sibahle Siqathule/GroundUp)

Green Farm informal settlement in Port St Johns was among the worst-affected areas in the Eastern Cape floods. (Sibahle Siqathule/GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three people who died in heavy floods that recently ravaged the Eastern Cape will be laid to rest in their villages, the Alfred Nzo District Municipality said.

Asive Buso, 12, drowned after crossing an overflowing bridge in Lubhacweni village, KwaBhaca, on April 23, while Kholeka Msebenzi, 39, drowned the same day near the river at Labane Village in Mbizana.

Heavy rains had caused localised flooding - washing away bridges, overflowing other bridges on many rural roads, and damaging access roads.

On April 25, Nangamso Mjwacu, 16, drowned while crossing the Mzamba river. Her body was found on the riverbank the following day, the municipality said.

Read more: 3 Eastern Cape pupils drown following heavy rains

Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), recently visited areas affected by floods in the province to assess the damage.

The visit was conducted in his capacity as the political head responsible for disaster management in Cabinet.

Heavy rains also battered parts of Kwazulu-Natal last week, causing at least 70 deaths and around R1.1bn in damage, News24 previously reported.

Funeral services will be held for Buso and Msebenzi on Saturday morning, while Mjwacu will be laid to rest next weekend.

District Municipality Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu said they had assisted the families to ensure a dignified send off.

"We once again convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families."


NEXT ON NEWS24X

Malema stokes passions ahead of vote

48 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lekker weekend: Five people win R116k in Friday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-03 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 