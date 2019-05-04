Three Eastern Cape flood victims to be laid to rest

Green Farm informal settlement in Port St Johns was among the worst-affected areas in the Eastern Cape floods. (Sibahle Siqathule/GroundUp)

Three people who died in heavy floods that recently ravaged the Eastern Cape will be laid to rest in their villages, the Alfred Nzo District Municipality said.

Asive Buso, 12, drowned after crossing an overflowing bridge in Lubhacweni village, KwaBhaca, on April 23, while Kholeka Msebenzi, 39, drowned the same day near the river at Labane Village in Mbizana.

Heavy rains had caused localised flooding - washing away bridges, overflowing other bridges on many rural roads, and damaging access roads.

On April 25, Nangamso Mjwacu, 16, drowned while crossing the Mzamba river. Her body was found on the riverbank the following day, the municipality said.

Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), recently visited areas affected by floods in the province to assess the damage.



The visit was conducted in his capacity as the political head responsible for disaster management in Cabinet.

Heavy rains also battered parts of Kwazulu-Natal last week, causing at least 70 deaths and around R1.1bn in damage, News24 previously reported.

Funeral services will be held for Buso and Msebenzi on Saturday morning, while Mjwacu will be laid to rest next weekend.



District Municipality Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu said they had assisted the families to ensure a dignified send off.

"We once again convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families."



