 

Three former senior SARS officials back in 'rogue unit' saga

2019-10-14 06:15

Ntwaagae Seleka

Ivan Pillay (l), Andries Janse van Rensburg (c) and Johann van Loggerenberg (r). (Deaan Vivier)

Ivan Pillay (l), Andries Janse van Rensburg (c) and Johann van Loggerenberg (r). (Deaan Vivier)

Three former senior South African Revenue Service (SARS) officials are expected back in the dock of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Johann van Loggerenberg, Ivan Pillay and Andries Janse van Rensburg are accused of involvement in the so-called SARS "rogue unit".

READ | SARS 'rogue unit' officials to appear in court, after withdrawing urgent application

The men were charged with offences relating to the bugging of the offices of the erstwhile Scorpions and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2007.

It is alleged that bugging equipment was installed at the NPA head offices in Silverton, Pretoria.

The men have also been charged with the contravention of the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act (RICA) and corruption.

News24 previously reported that Pillay, Van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg had approached the High Court in Pretoria on April 4 for an order halting criminal proceedings.

However, they withdrew their application after they received the NPA's answering affidavit.

