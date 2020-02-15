 

Three Gauteng 'Peace Officers' hailed for freeing woman trapped in overturned car

2020-02-15 20:22

Nhlanhla Jele

Faith Mazibuko. (Lefty Shivambu, Gallo Images, file)

Faith Mazibuko. (Lefty Shivambu, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three 'Peace Officers' from the Gauteng Department of Community Safety are been hailed as heroes after they rescued a motorist in the early hours of Friday morning on the R515 in Cullinan, towards Rayton.  

Three officers rushed to the scene after being alerted by a cyclist about an accident involving a vehicle on the R515, the department said in a statement.

When they arrived, they found the vehicle had overturned on the other side of the road and a woman was trapped inside the car, "crying helplessly" and needing assistance.

In a bid to free the woman, Lucky Mavungu, Phomolo Hlongwane and Itumeleng Tshiane had to use force to rescue her from the wreckage, the statement says. They then called emergency services and alerted the woman’s family about the accident.

"I am proud of Officers Mavungu, Hlongwane and Tshiane, who displayed Ubuntu by rescuing the lady who was trapped in an overturned vehicle. These officers went beyond the call of duty and showed commitment to their calling of serving the people of Gauteng,” said MEC Faith Mazibuko.

The three officers form part of a group of hundreds of students who underwent Peace Officer training under the Gauteng Traffic Police training programme.

“This incident bears testimony to the fact that the Gauteng Government is deriving value for the investment made in the training of Peace Officers to complement the law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime,” added Mazibuko. 

The training programme provides police visibility and serves as a link between communities and the South African Police Service.

Read more on:    faith mazibuko  |  cullinan
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mpumalanga taxi association accuses police of gunning down 4 of its members

41 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: SONA heats up as EFF MPs disrupt parliamentary proceedings
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Morningstar 19:08 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Brackenfell 17:45 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Valentine's Day gift for 3 Daily Lotto players 2020-02-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 