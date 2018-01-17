 

Three in court for 'Steroid King' murder

2018-01-17 05:18

Tammy Petersen

Magistrates court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cape Town – Brothers Matthew and Sheldon Breet and Fabian Cupido, accused of the murder of international "Steroid King" Brian Wainstein, are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Wainstein, a convicted steroid smuggler who at one stage was on Interpol's wanted list and was previously found guilty in Ireland for selling illicit steroids worldwide, was shot dead in his Constantia home in August.

News24 previously reported that it was understood that two men had got into Wainstein’s home and shot him several times in his bedroom.

His young child and wife had been in bed with him. They were not wounded.

Three cellphones were apparently stolen from the scene.

In November, a cache of weapons, including ammunition, grenades, firearms and two military radios, were discovered at a storage facility in Kraaifontein and a residential home.

The properties were linked to the brothers.


