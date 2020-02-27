 

Three, including mother and son, in court for murder of 84-year-old landlady

2020-02-27 08:10
Chris van Vuuren (front) and Jacobus Pieter Swanepoel appeared in the Fochville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Chris van Vuuren (front) and Jacobus Pieter Swanepoel appeared in the Fochville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. (Werner Beukes, Netwerk24)

Three people have appeared in the Fochville Magistrate's court on Wednesday for the murder of Susanna Nell, 84, who was found dead under a heap of clothing at her house on the farm Elandsfontein near Fochville on Monday.

Netwerk24 reported that Deborah Swanepoel, 64, her son Jacobus Pieter Swanepoel, 29, and Chris van Vuuren, 23, appeared in court briefly before the case was postponed to March 5 for bail applications.

The men and woman were reportedly apprehended in Klerksdorp on Monday. They reportedly had Nell's wallet and cellphone in their possession.

According to the report by Netwerk24, the suspects were hitchhiking to Klerksdorp where they allegedly robbed another person of their cellphone.

Jaco Swanepoel, 48, Nell's grandson, reportedly said she had given the three homeless suspects housing because she felt sorry for them. 

A worker alerted authorities when he went looking for her and she did not respond. Her body was reportedly then found under a heap of clothing in her dining room. 

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  courts  |  crime
