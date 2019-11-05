 

Three injured as truck crashes into house in Meyerton

2019-11-05 16:35
The truck that crashed into a house in Meyerton on Tuesday. (Supplied)

Three men were injured on Tuesday morning when the truck they were travelling in crashed through a fence and into a residence off the R59, near the Johan Le Roux offramp in Meyerton.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics and the Midvaal Fire Services arrived on the scene to find that the truck had smashed into the side of the building.

Three men were found trapped inside the cab of the vehicle.

Midvaal Fire Services had to use specialised rescue equipment to free the entrapped men from the vehicle.

Once freed, medics assessed the men and found that two had sustained moderate injuries, while the third man had sustained serious injuries.

The men were treated for their injuries and the seriously injured man provided with pain-relief medication, before they were transported to Kopanong and Sebokeng provincial hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

