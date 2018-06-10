Three killed after bakkie rolls in Springs

Three people have been killed and a fourth person injured after a bakkie rolled in Springs, on Johannesburg’s East Rand on Saturday evening.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said when paramedics arrived at the accident scene on Zigzag Road around 23:00 on Saturday, they found four people trapped in the bakkie.

"It took fire and rescue personnel about an hour to extricate the woman from the bakkie. She was in a critical condition and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care," Siddall said.

"Paramedics saw that there was nothing they could do to save the driver of the bakkie and two more passengers. The three men were declared dead on the scene."

Siddall said the details surrounding the accident were not known, but police would be investigating.

