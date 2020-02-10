 

Three killed after truck crashes into cliff in Roodepoort

2020-02-10 19:20

Sesona Ngqakamba

Three people died after a truck crashed into the side of a mountain in Constantia Kloof on Monday February 10.

Three people died after a truck crashed into the side of a mountain in Constantia Kloof on Monday February 10. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three people were killed in a truck crash in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Superintendent Wayne Minnaar the accident happened at around 09:00 on Christiaan de Wet Road near Clearwater Mall when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a cliff.

This after one passenger, who survived the crash, jumped out of the moving vehicle, Minnaar said.  

He added the road was closed for about four hours between 09:00 and 13:00 as a cleanup of the scene was under way.

"It is alleged that the brakes of the truck failed. The driver and the two passengers died in the accident," he said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were also on the scene.

"What we know is that three people were killed when the truck they were travelling in crashed into the side of the mountain on Allen's Nek in Constantia Kloof," said Meiring.

The road had since been reopened. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Prasa to face Competition Tribunal for 'abuse of dominance'

2020-02-10 19:09

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Water billows from overflowing waterfall in Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town CBD 19:31 PM
Road name: Darling Street

Cape Town 18:38 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Sunday's Daily Lotto results 2020-02-09 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 