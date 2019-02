A manhunt has been launched for a group of suspects who shot and killed three people during a business robbery at a shop in Eikenhof, Johannesburg on Friday evening.

According to Gauteng police, the group of six or more suspects confronted the shop owner, his staff and customers in the store at around 19:00.

The suspects started firing random shots in the shop and also stabbed one of the customers during the robbery.

The owner and one of his employees were shot dead.

One of the three customers in the shop was also shot and died on his way to hospital, police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed in a statement.

"An undisclosed amount of money was stolen. Police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and business robbery," said Dlamini.

ER24 paramedics who attended the scene said one of the victims was already dead when they arrived on scene, and two others were in a critical condition.

"While paramedics were treating one of the critically injured men on scene, his vital signs deteriorated. Despite their efforts to revive him, he was sadly later declared dead," ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement.

"Another man, also critically injured, was rushed to hospital. On route to hospital his vital signs deteriorated. Paramedics were unable to revive him, and he was also declared dead."

The two other customers who were in the shop at the time of the robbery were treated for multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.