Three killed in KZN crash, one in Free State

A collision on in the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast has left three dead. (Supplied, Netcare 911)

Three people have been killed in the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast following a collision on Old Saint Faith's Road in Umtentweni, paramedic services said on Saturday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene on Friday indicated that an SUV and a mini-bus taxi were involved in a collision.

"Medics assessed the scene and found that the taxi driver and two occupants of the SUV had sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene. Multiple other people sustained injuries ranging minor to serious and were treated on scene."

Herbst said patients were transported to hospital by various ambulance services for further treatment.

In a separate incident on Saturday, Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of a collision on R57 in Vaal Park, Sasolburg.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control when it is believed a tyre burst resulting in a rollover. One patient was ejected from the car sustaining fatal injuries."

He said two other patients sustained minor injuries.