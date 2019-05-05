 

Three killed in separate shack fires around Cape Town

2019-05-05 15:53

Poloko Tau

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three people have perished in early-morning shack fires in three different scenes at informal settlements around the City of Cape Town in the space of about five hours.

"The City's fire-and-rescue services were notified just after midnight of informal structures alight in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein. Four fire engines, two water tankers, a rescue vehicle and 26 staff members were dispatched to the incident," City of Cape Town fire-and-rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said. 

It added that, on assessment, the officer in charge "stood down four responding vehicles as he only required a water tanker to assist him". 

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished after 01:00. 

"One adult male sustained fatal burn wounds as a result of the fire. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown," Carelse said.

More fires

About an hour later, firefighters were at work at Kosovo informal settlement in Philippi.

"The response comprised of three fire engines, two water tankers, a rescue vehicle and 21 staff members. The fire was extinguished just after 02:00," Carelse said.

"One male minor sustained fatal burn wounds as a result of the fire. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown."

Almost two hours later, at 03:45, numerous informal structures were on fire again in the same area, Kosovo.

The city said three fire engines, two water tankers, a rescue vehicle and 21 staff members were dispatched and two more fire engines and a water tanker were requested on arrival at the scene increasing the staff compliment to 35.

"The fire was extinguished after 05:00. One adult male sustained fatal burn wounds as a result of the fire…no other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown," Carelse said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Another abuse claim against an Intercape driver

2019-05-05 15:33

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
A night of celebration for 2 Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-05-04 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 