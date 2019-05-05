Three killed in separate shack fires around Cape Town

Three people have perished in early-morning shack fires in three different scenes at informal settlements around the City of Cape Town in the space of about five hours.

"The City's fire-and-rescue services were notified just after midnight of informal structures alight in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein. Four fire engines, two water tankers, a rescue vehicle and 26 staff members were dispatched to the incident," City of Cape Town fire-and-rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

It added that, on assessment, the officer in charge "stood down four responding vehicles as he only required a water tanker to assist him".

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished after 01:00.

"One adult male sustained fatal burn wounds as a result of the fire. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown," Carelse said.

More fires

About an hour later, firefighters were at work at Kosovo informal settlement in Philippi.

"The response comprised of three fire engines, two water tankers, a rescue vehicle and 21 staff members. The fire was extinguished just after 02:00," Carelse said.

"One male minor sustained fatal burn wounds as a result of the fire. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown."

Almost two hours later, at 03:45, numerous informal structures were on fire again in the same area, Kosovo.

The city said three fire engines, two water tankers, a rescue vehicle and 21 staff members were dispatched and two more fire engines and a water tanker were requested on arrival at the scene increasing the staff compliment to 35.

"The fire was extinguished after 05:00. One adult male sustained fatal burn wounds as a result of the fire…no other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown," Carelse said.