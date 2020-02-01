 

Three Limpopo children drown in local swimming pool

2020-02-01 17:10

Nicole McCain

(Getty/iStock)

Three children have drowned in a local swimming pool in Tshituni Tsha Fhasi Village, Limpopo.

The two girls and a boy, who live in the same street as the swimming pool, entered the property unnoticed late on Friday afternoon. It was only when the older brother of one of the children became concerned and searched for the children that they were found, floating unconscious in the pool.

The children – Mashudu Angel Langanani (3), Shandukani Never (4) and Ramovha Vhutali (4) – were rushed to the local clinic but were certified dead on arrival, confirmed police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Police in Mphepu, outside Makhado, have opened an inquest and investigations are underway.

In a second incident, the body of an eight-year-old boy was retrieved from the Rietspruit River in Thatchfield, Centurion.

The body was found on Saturday morning, at around 11:30, according to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene ... to find the SAPS Search and Rescue, Provincial Fire and several other services already in attendance. Search and Rescue Services searched the river for some time. After a few minutes, the body of the child was found. Unfortunately, the child showed no signs of life," he said.

The child was declared dead on the scene. The details around the incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.

