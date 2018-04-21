 

Three Limpopo taxi bosses found guilty of murder

2018-04-21 21:46

Chester Makana, Correspondent

Three Limpopo taxi bosses have been found guilty of murder by the Limpopo High Court after they shot and killed a fellow taxi association member, apparently over the association’s funds.

Desmond Machaba, 52, Sam Matjila, 58, and Patrick Sekhu, 58, who operate their taxi business in Mokopane, killed Charles Mgidi during the 2015 Easter weekend.

The three did not plead guilty to the charges, saying they acted in self-defence, claiming to have been chased by the deceased and his friend.

However, the court found on Friday that it was impractical that the three men who started the chase acted in self-defence, saying witness evidence suggested that the accused started the fight.

Mgidi was found dead near a pump gun at a shopping complex in Mokopane CBD on April 4.

During investigations, it emerged that the bullet cartridges found at the scene belonged to Machaba and his accomplices.

"It does not make sense that Machaba was framed by someone and placed the bullet at the scene, we don’t have such evidence," said judge Gerrit Muller.

Muller further said he did not buy their testimony that they did not kill Mgidi, when their firearms were used at the scene.

He was convinced that the State has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the three acted in common purpose when they charged against the deceased, and were guilty as charged.

When Machaba was stepping back to the holding cells, he said "God is for us all. He will watch over me and maybe He will forgive me."

Muller also described how witnesses recalled the deceased's speed, saying it was the speed that could outrun 800m world championship athlete Caster Semenya because of fear.

The three were remanded in custody until August 2 for mitigation and sentencing.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime

