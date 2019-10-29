 

Three men arrested for stealing brooms, mops and computers from Eastern Cape school

2019-10-29 18:52

Ntwaagae Seleka

Items recovered after it was stolen from a school in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.

Items recovered after it was stolen from a school in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape. (Supplied)

Three men are in custody following their arrest hours after a burglary at a school in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, where they allegedly stole 10 computers. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the men aged between 25 and 32 allegedly broke into Lombasi Junior Secondary School in the early hours of Monday.

Kinana said soon after a case was opened, a police intervention team was deployed to look for the suspects.

"Police then followed intelligence driven information received from Port St Johns about a suspect alleged to be implicated in burglary and theft of school property. A search and seizure operation was conducted resulting in 10 computers, five brooms and five mops recovered," said Kinana.

The three suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in court soon.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, was pleased with the quick response.

"Anyone who breaks into a school to steal essential school property and learning aids like computers is not only committing crime but is also an enemy of the nation for disrupting education of our future generations, our children," said Ntshinga.

