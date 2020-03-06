 

Three men killed in Germiston shooting at traffic light

2020-03-06 15:16

Cebelihle Mthethwa

Three men have been killed in a shooting in Germiston.

The incident happened on the corner of Webber and Beacon roads in Lambton, Germiston, on Friday at about 08:00.

According to the police, the three victims were travelling in a BMW when they were ambushed at a traffic light while returning from a meeting. Four men in a gold Nissan allegedly approached their car and opened fire.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said: "Upon closer inspection, [paramedics] found a man lying in the middle of the intersection, as well as two men still inside a vehicle, all with fatal injuries.

"Paramedics declared the men dead at the scene," said Van Huyssteen.

"Police are investigating three cases of murder," Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said.

Anyone who has further information about the incident can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the My SAPS app.


