Three men sentenced to life for murder of Cape Town police officer

The Western Cape High Court has sentenced three young men, who killed a police officer for his service firearm, to life imprisonment.

Athenkosi Mdluli, his co-accused Xolani Ndesi and Jackson Mhobo were sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday for the murder of Sergeant Mziwonke Siwisa who was based at the Cape Town Sea Border Unit.

Siwisa was killed on December 12, 2016, while on his way to work. He was dressed in his police shirt at the time.

The three young men had just finished a crime spree in the Kraaifontein area when they came across Siwisa that morning.

"Earlier that night, they attempted to hijack a vehicle but were unsuccessful. They stole a vehicle and drove around Kraaifontein," National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

"When it ran out of petrol, they parked it in the yard of the local mechanic and walked back to Bloekombos." When they were walking down Ngculu Street in Wallacedene, they saw Siwisa and decided to rob him."

An armed Mduli instructed Ndesi to rob Siwisa, but Ndesi was reluctant to do so as he did not have a firearm. Mhobo was then instructed to rob the police officer.

"As he was approaching Siwisa, Siwisa moved his hand towards his service firearm that was in its holster. Mdluli shot Siwisa. They then took his service firearm and ran away," Ntabazalila said.

The three failed to sell the firearm to a local drug dealer as he was aware that it had belonged to the slain police officer.

Arguing in aggravation of sentence the prosecution said: "The accused are convicted of serious crimes. Murder during robbery attracts life imprisonment.

"Mdluli committed these serious crimes while he was out on parole. He had just been released after he was convicted and sentenced to eight years for robbery, attempted murder and escape from custody."

He further provided reasons for the co-accused to be handed life sentences as well.

"Ndesi chose to associate with Mdluli. He was arrested before which were signs that he should distance himself from crime. He disregarded advice from his family who told him about his ways and the type of friends he chose. He is a liar who attempted to evade his confession to the crimes he committed. He must be sentenced to life imprisonment.

"Mhobo is smart and no stranger to conflict with the law. He chose the life of a drug abuser, crime. He was not an honest witness. The State calls for life imprisonment."

Judge Daniel Thulare agreed and sentenced Mdluli to life imprisonment for the murder, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and 55 years for the illegal possession of three different firearms and ammunition.

He sentenced Ndesi to life imprisonment for the murder, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and 30 years for the illegal possession of the different firearms and ammunition. Mhobo was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

