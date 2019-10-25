 

PICS | Three men survive helicopter crash in Pretoria street

2019-10-25 16:17

Jenni Evans

The three occupants of the helicopter survived the crash. (Supplied by ER24)

The three occupants of the helicopter survived the crash. (Supplied by ER24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three men have survived a helicopter crash in a street in Sinoville, Pretoria, on Friday afternoon, paramedics say. 

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found the chopper on its side in Marija Street, with three men found nearby. 

"Fortunately, all three men escaped serious injury and declined transportation to a nearby hospital," said Meiring.

Local authorities and fire services closed the road off for medics to assess the three men.

The helicopter lay metres away from a wall and housing.

The Wonderboom Airport is not far from the crash site. 

The cause of the accident was not known yet, but authorities were on the scene to investigate. 

Read more on:    pretoria  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Palesa Madiba murder: Case postponed due to defence lawyer's no-show

42 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: A series of botched surgeries - The heartbreaking claims against Dr Beale
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Killarney Gardens 16:31 PM
Road name: Potsdam Road

Parow 16:29 PM
Road name: De La Rey Street Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three lucky winners on Thursday 2019-10-24 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 