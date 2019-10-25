PICS | Three men survive helicopter crash in Pretoria street

The three occupants of the helicopter survived the crash. (Supplied by ER24)

Three men have survived a helicopter crash in a street in Sinoville, Pretoria, on Friday afternoon, paramedics say.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found the chopper on its side in Marija Street, with three men found nearby.

"Fortunately, all three men escaped serious injury and declined transportation to a nearby hospital," said Meiring.

Local authorities and fire services closed the road off for medics to assess the three men.

The helicopter lay metres away from a wall and housing.

The Wonderboom Airport is not far from the crash site.

The cause of the accident was not known yet, but authorities were on the scene to investigate.