Three more suspects arrested for KZN cop's murder

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of KwaZulu-Natal warrant officer, Thulani Ngwabe, the Hawks said on Wednesday.

Sthembiso Mbona, 23, Nhlakanipho Ndovela, 21, and Saziso Khambule, 22, were arrested in Murchiso, near Port Shepstone, and were charged with murder over the weekend, Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

"They briefly appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court yesterday and were remanded in custody. The case was postponed to [Thursday]."

Ngwabe's wife, Nonkululeko, 44, previously appeared in the same court in connection with the murder of her husband.

"The Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team was handed the case docket for further investigation, which led to the arrest of the deceased's wife, Nonkululeko, on Tuesday."

The wife is expected back in court on December 19.

Mhlongo said more arrests have not been ruled out.

News24 previously reported that Mhlongo said Ngwabe, who was stationed at the Margate Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, sustained multiple stab wounds.

His body was found on the railway lines near Port Shepstone Beach on November 3.



