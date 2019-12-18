 

Three more suspects arrested for KZN cop's murder

2019-12-18 14:04

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of KwaZulu-Natal warrant officer, Thulani Ngwabe, the Hawks said on Wednesday.

Sthembiso Mbona, 23, Nhlakanipho Ndovela, 21, and Saziso Khambule, 22, were arrested in Murchiso, near Port Shepstone, and were charged with murder over the weekend, Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

"They briefly appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court yesterday and were remanded in custody. The case was postponed to [Thursday]."

Ngwabe's wife, Nonkululeko, 44, previously appeared in the same court in connection with the murder of her husband.

"The Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team was handed the case docket for further investigation, which led to the arrest of the deceased's wife, Nonkululeko, on Tuesday."

The wife is expected back in court on December 19.

Mhlongo said more arrests have not been ruled out.

News24 previously reported that Mhlongo said Ngwabe, who was stationed at the Margate Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, sustained multiple stab wounds.

His body was found on the railway lines near Port Shepstone Beach on November 3.


Read more on:    hawks  |  durban  |  police  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

5-year-old's pit toilet death: Komape family awarded over R1m for emotional shock

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH LIVE | EFF president Julius Malema delivers closing address of 2nd elective conference
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 13:38 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Brackenfell 12:57 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Four Daily Lotto players walk away with jackpot 2019-12-17 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 