 

Three people including former Ekurhuleni officials convicted of defrauding municipality

2019-05-30 20:12

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A businessman, two former Ekurhuleni city council officials and their two companies have been convicted of corruption, money laundering and defrauding the municipality of R21.8m in 2007, the Hawks have confirmed.

Velero David, the owner of Meropa Sechabeng Technology, Nilesh Singh, former executive director of the city's ICT department, and Andrew Mphushomadi, the city's former chief IT architect, were found guilty in the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on May 23.

Mphushomadi and Singh had worked for the city at the time the crimes were committed.

The case which was successfully investigated by the Hawks, emanated from a tender worth R21.8m to supply and maintain computers in the municipality.

In a statement issued by the Hawks this week, it said at the time of the tender, the bid policy implemented by the municipality provided a strict list of measurements to combat abuse such as fraud, corruption and favouritism.

"The tender was then issued to Meropa Sechabeng Tecnology CC, who had barely been in existence for 10 months. The sole member of the company was David who declared during the bidding process that he had no relationship with persons in the service of the state, or anyone who may be involved in the evaluation and adjudication of the bid.

"However, unbeknown to the municipality at the time, David was related through marriage to Nilesh Singh, who as the executive director of the IT department of the municipality and was instrumental in awarding the tender."

READ: Ekurhuleni corruption 'will be rooted out'

Singh also arranged for interior decorating services for Meropa Sechabeng. He resigned and joined the company shortly after the tender was awarded.

Mphushomadi was a senior manager within the municipality's IT department and was also involved in the specifications of the said tender.

He was also a member of Nanga Transport CC.

Shortly after the tender was awarded, Nanga purchased a number of Mercedes Benz trucks which cost close to R4m paid for by Meropa Sechaba with the money received from the municipality. Meropa Sechaba also splashed out around R8m cash from the tender on 16 luxury vehicles.

Singh and Velero (including his company) were found guilty on charges of corruption and fraud. Mphushomadi and his company were also convicted on a charge of money laundering and fraud.

The matter has been postponed to July 31 for pre-sentence reports.  

Read more on:    corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

This is what the representation of women looks like in the new Cabinet

2019-05-30 18:42

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Whopping jackpot of over R500k goes to one Daily Lotto player 1 minute ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 