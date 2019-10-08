 

Three pupils arrested for allegedly stabbing schoolmate to death at Mossel Bay school

Riaan Grobler

(iStock)

A 16-year-old Grade 10 pupil was allegedly stabbed to death by three fellow pupils at the Hillcrest Secondary School in Mossel Bay on Monday. 

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie told News24 on Tuesday morning that three suspects were arrested on Monday evening in connection with the incident. 

The suspects are in Grade 10 to 12. 

"The victim was taken to hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. He sustained multiple stab wounds to his upper body," Pojie said. 

According to Pojie, it appears that a quarrel broke out between the pupils during first break, but he could not confirm the exact circumstances. 

The matter is being investigated. 

In Gauteng, also on Monday, a pupil was stabbed to death at Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, the Gauteng education department said.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said a pair of scissors was used to stab the pupil. The incident took place just before midday.

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

