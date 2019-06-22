 

Three suspects arrested for allegedly killing a police officer in Soweto

2019-06-22 09:15

Alex Mitchley

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has welcomed the arrest of three suspects linked to the murder of a police officer in Soweto on Thursday.

According to police, 28-year-old Constable Nhlamulo Vuyeka, who was part of the Moroka Crime Prevention unit, was on patrol at Nancefield Hostel when members stopped a suspicious vehicle.

"It is reported that when the police approached the vehicle for a search, the occupants started shooting at them but the police managed to contain the situation and arrest the perpetrators," police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said in a statement.

"It was discovered that Constable Vuyeka sustained a gunshot wound just below his bullet-resistant vest on his abdomen.

"He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. At the time of his passing he had been serving the police for just over four years."

Police immediately arrested the three suspects. During the arrest, a 9mm pistol was recovered from the vehicle.

The vehicle was also reported as stolen from Ectonville earlier this month.  

"My heartfelt condolences goes to the family of this member that paid with his life for the safety of our communities," Sitole said.

"Constable Vuyeka was a hero and I am happy that his alleged killers will face the full might of the law."

