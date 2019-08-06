 

Three suspects found with missing Cape Town horse rider’s car

2019-08-06 22:10

Canny Maphanga

Meghan Cremer, who was last seen in Philippi, Western Cape on Saturday. (Supplied)

Western Cape police have arrested three suspects who were found with a stolen vehicle registered to 30-year-old missing horse rider Meghan Cremer.

"Three suspects - aged 27, 34 and 35 - were arrested after they were found in possession of stolen property [a vehicle] registered in the name of the missing person.

"Detectives are following up all possible leads in order to establish if there is a link between the suspects and the missing person," police spokesperson FC van Wyk told News24 on Tuesday.

Cremer was last seen leaving a farm in Philippi at around 18:24 on Saturday.

She did not return home nor did she pitch up for work, News24 earlier reported.

The 30-year-old from Knysna was wearing a green top and a pair of black tracksuit pants and driving a white Toyota Auris with the registration number CX29727 at the time of her disappearance, News24 reported.

The police have confirmed the search for Cremer was continuing and all leads were being followed up.

The three suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court once they have been charged for the possession of suspected stolen property.

Read more on:    western cape  |  missing person
