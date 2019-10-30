 

Three suspects nabbed for running an online dating scam

2019-10-30 22:20

Ntwaagae Seleka

Online dating can sometimes expose you to scams. (iStock)

Online dating can sometimes expose you to scams. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three suspects have been arrested and have appeared in court for allegedly running an online dating scam.

The three allegedly lured a 54-year-old victim into believing that she had met a businessman online and are further alleged to have fleeced her out of money "to help the online lover overcome business related challenges". 

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said Gcobisa Sintu, 33 and Tando Magwevana, 34, have since appeared in the Port Elizabeth and East London magistrates courts on October 25 and 26, soon after they were arrested.

"They were allegedly linked to a syndicate that operated an online dating scam over a period between 2017 and 2018. It is alleged that the syndicate lured a 54-year-old unsuspecting victim, who was made to believe that she met a successful businessman and developed a relationship.

"The victim was further tricked into offering money to help the online lover to overcome business related challenges, with the hope that the money was going to be paid back," said Nkwalase.

Luyanda Bacela, 32, also linked to this incident, was arrested in Belhar, Cape Town on October 15, after a warrant of arrest was issued against her.

She appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Bellville on October 16, facing charges of fraud worth R844 000.

It is unclear if this amount is linked to only the 54-year-old victim.

Bacela is currently out on R5 000 bail and will be back in court on November 11.

Meanwhile, Sintu was released on a warning and is expected to appear alongside Bacela, while Magwevana is due to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Bellville on November 6.

Read more on:    cape town  |  online  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SAHRC to investigate hate speech complaints over use of Diwali fireworks

2019-10-30 22:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Stun grenades, water cannons fired in Cape Town as police forcibly remove foreign nationals
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 20:13 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 16:19 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Wednesday 2019-10-30 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 