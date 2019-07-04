Three suspects wanted for double murder in Soweto

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after three armed men gunned down two people and left another injured in Protea Glen, Soweto.

The incident took place on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the three assailants had fled the scene in a blue Mazda sedan.

"It is alleged that the victims, who were in a white Toyota Etios, were parked near a certain house in the township. Later, a man emerged carrying a parcel in a bag and handed it over to them.

"As the victims were about to drive off, a blue Mazda sedan approached, and three occupants opened fire on them before taking the parcel. Two of the victims died on the scene and one was taken to hospital," said Makhubele.

Makhubele said it was still unclear what the contents of the parcel were.

The police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.