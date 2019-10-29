 

Three Tshwane metro cops injured during attack by angry mob in Mamelodi

2019-10-29 16:07

Alex Mitchley

A damaged Tshwane Metro Police vehicle. (Supplied)

A damaged Tshwane Metro Police vehicle. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three Tshwane Metro Police Department officers were injured on Monday after they were attacked in their vehicles by a group of people in Mamelodi.

According to police, the angry mob threw stones and bottles, damaging the vehicles and breaking the windows, before pouring petrol onto the officers’ vehicles, as they entered the area.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said two of the officers had been injured in the attack. They were admitted to hospital with injuries to their eyes, due to the stones and glass bottles thrown at them.

Both officers have since been discharged from hospital.

A third female officer was also slapped by people in the group.

"It was later discovered that the attack was a result of community members who were venting their frustrations about the land invasion operations that took place in the Mamelodi area the previous week," Mahamba said.

He added that the "officers had been escorting the service provider to ensure safety and security".

"The Tshwane Metro Police Department strongly condemns this behaviour by the community members. Attacks on the police cannot be tolerated, and the department will deal decisively with those who are responsible for this unlawful encounter."

Mahamba said that the "absurd interference" by members of the public prevented officers from giving their best service to the residents of Tshwane and had to be stopped immediately.

Read more on:    tmpd  |  tshwane  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICS | Refugees enter third week of sit-in protest outside UNHCR offices in Pretoria

40 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear testimony on Eskom, The New Age
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:36 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Muizenberg 16:34 PM
Road name: Main Road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player wins R370 000! 2019-10-28 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 