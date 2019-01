Constable Nomsa Mashaba stands next the incubator with the baby inside. (SAPS)

Police are on the hunt for a woman who could help them with an investigation after a 3-week-old baby girl was found inside a handbag in Jorrisen Street in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

The woman, known as Lebogang Botolo, might be able to help with a child neglect investigation, police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said.

Mavimbela said the baby was rescued and is recovering inside an incubator at a local hospital.

"Anyone who could possibly know the whereabouts of Lebogang Botolo may contact Warrant Officer Gerard Henning of the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on 071 675 7489 or contact the nearest police station," he said.

Mavimbela said the baby's condition improved since her admission.

He urged parents who did not wish to keep their newborn babies, to use baby bins that are available 24 hours instead of dumping them.

