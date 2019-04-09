 

'He still doesn’t know he’ll never walk again' - wife about her husband's car crash

2019-04-09 14:04

Carla Coetzee

Suzette and Trevo Roberts. (Supplied)

Suzette and Trevo Roberts. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 41-year-old man from Middelburg in Mpumalanga was left paralysed after a car accident three weeks ago, but he still doesn’t know he’ll never walk again.

Trevor Roberts is a truck driver and had been driving his employer’s bakkie near the Duvha Power Station in Emalahleni when he had a tyre burst, causing the vehicle to veer into a tree.

"He doesn’t know that he’s paralysed yet. He’s still on a ventilator but there’s movement when he’s spoken to," says his wife Suzette.

Trevor’s fifth cervical vertebra (C5) and left arm were broken in the accident on 22 March. His lungs also collapsed on the way to hospital.

He was flown from the Life Cosmos Hospital in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, to Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg where surgeons operated on his neck.

'Trevor’s the only breadwinner'

"The doctor says Trevor is paralysed from the waist down but he says we shouldn’t lose hope. Trevor’s the only breadwinner and the hardest part at this point is that I can’t visit him in hospital," his 39-year-old wife says.

She doesn’t have a driver’s licence and transport from Middelburg to Johannesburg is expensive.

"The last time we spoke was just before the accident. He told me he might be a little late. About 20 minutes later someone called to tell me he’d been in an accident. At first I thought it was a sick joke."

Suzette says her mother-in-law, Caroline Herbst, had travelled from Durban to visit her son shortly after the accident and stayed with him for a week.

"She touched his arm and asked if he could feel it. He nodded ‘yes’. When she touched his leg and asked if he could feel that, he shook his head ‘no’," Suzette says.

'A long road to recovery'

The couple each have two children from previous marriages. Suzette’s children are both 13 years old and Trevor’s are 11 and 18 respectively.

It’s uncertain how long Trevor will be in hospital but Suzette says he’s facing a long road to recovery. "He’s strong and I believe he’ll get through this," she says.

"Once he’s been discharged from hospital, he’ll have to stay there [in Johannesburg] for rehabilitation. I miss him so much. It’s really hard that I can’t just drive there to see him," she says and adds that she’s still studying for her learner’s licence.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    mbombela  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: The George & Annie Starck Homes Choir's prayer for SA

2019-03-27 06:02

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R83k goes to five Daily Lotto players 2019-04-08 21:45 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 