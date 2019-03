An off-duty policeman was shot and killed on the N2 highway about 30km south of Durban on Friday afternoon, national police said.

The policeman, who was stationed in KwaMakhutha, had been driving his red Toyota Hilux near the Seadoone off-ramp when unknown suspects fired shots in his direction, Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

"He abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot and was followed by the suspects. Several shots were fired at him and he was declared dead on the scene."

She said the scene was still active.

No motive for the shooting has been established.