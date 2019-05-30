Thuli Madonsela to train newly appointed Gauteng MECs

Professor Thuli Madonsela will train newly appointed Gauteng MECs on ethics, administrative law and constitutionalism, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said on Thursday.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe is also set to speak about the conduct of public office bearers on June 6.

Makhura was speaking at the swearing-in of MECs ceremony at the Emoyeni Conference Centre in Parktown, Johannesburg.

"I want this team, team Gauteng, to be distinguishable. That means they should be leaders who are humble, work hard, put their best foot forward and resist the temptation of office, particularly corruption," Makhura said.

He said the newly appointed MECs must remember that they are the servants of the people and are not celebrities.

"We are not in office for our families and friends. Yes, we do need their support because it is tough to be in public office ... we must always remind our friends and families that we are not in office for them," he said.

Makhura added that the sixth administration was committed to improving service delivery across all departments.

"We want to get rid of corruption in every aspect of the public administration in Gauteng.

"Having been a premier for the past five years, I am absolutely committed to building a team that delivers great results and outcomes for all our citizens."

Makhura told reporters that he had appointed a team of women and men who have diverse skills, talent and vast experience as public representatives.

He added that they would put the "interest of the people first, as well as meet the highest ethical and service delivery standards when conducting their work".

The new MECs are:

- Panyaza Lesufi: Finance and e-government

- Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko: Education

- Faith Mazibuko: Community Safety

- Lebogang Maile: Human Settlements, Urban Planning, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

- Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe: Social Development

- Jacob Mamabolo: Public Transport and Road Infrastructure

- Tasneem Motara: Infrastructure Development and Property Management

- Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa: Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment

- Mbali Hlophe: Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

- Dr Bandile Masuku: Health

