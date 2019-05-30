 

Thuli Madonsela to train newly appointed Gauteng MECs

2019-05-30 21:18

Jeanette Chabalala

Thuli Madonsela.

Thuli Madonsela.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Professor Thuli Madonsela will train newly appointed Gauteng MECs on ethics, administrative law and constitutionalism, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said on Thursday.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe is also set to speak about the conduct of public office bearers on June 6.

Makhura was speaking at the swearing-in of MECs ceremony at the Emoyeni Conference Centre in Parktown, Johannesburg.

"I want this team, team Gauteng, to be distinguishable. That means they should be leaders who are humble, work hard, put their best foot forward and resist the temptation of office, particularly corruption," Makhura said.

He said the newly appointed MECs must remember that they are the servants of the people and are not celebrities.

 "We are not in office for our families and friends. Yes, we do need their support because it is tough to be in public office ... we must always remind our friends and families that we are not in office for them," he said.

Makhura added that the sixth administration was committed to improving service delivery across all departments.

"We want to get rid of corruption in every aspect of the public administration in Gauteng.

"Having been a premier for the past five years, I am absolutely committed to building a team that delivers great results and outcomes for all our citizens."

Makhura told reporters that he had appointed a team of women and men who have diverse skills, talent and vast experience as public representatives.

He added that they would put the "interest of the people first, as well as meet the highest ethical and service delivery standards when conducting their work".

The new MECs are:

    - Panyaza Lesufi: Finance and e-government
    - Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko: Education
    - Faith Mazibuko: Community Safety
    - Lebogang Maile: Human Settlements, Urban Planning, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs
    - Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe: Social Development
    - Jacob Mamabolo: Public Transport and Road Infrastructure
    - Tasneem Motara: Infrastructure Development and Property Management
    - Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa: Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment
    - Mbali Hlophe: Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation
    - Dr Bandile Masuku: Health

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman tied to hospital chair: Staff banned from interacting with patients after 'brutal' pictures go viral

38 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Whopping jackpot of over R500k goes to one Daily Lotto player 3 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 