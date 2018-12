The South African Weather Service warned of possible heavy rains and flooding across Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo over the weekend.

Weather forecaster Vanetia Phakula warned that low lying areas in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo may be the most affected.

"There may be possible flash and or road floods in those areas, and we expect conditions to remain the same throughout the weekend."

She said that Gauteng residents could expect some relief with more calm weather into Monday, while Limpopo and Mpumalanga will likely have their breaks more towards Tuesday.

The weather service also warned of possible severe thunderstorms over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, the south-eastern parts of the Free State and the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Severe thunderstorms which might lead to heavy rain could be expected in the eastern parts of the North West, western half of Mpumalanga and in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.