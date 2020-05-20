Thursday weather update: Pleasant, warm conditions across the country

As the weekend nears, temperatures will become pleasant and warm on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the western interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

It will be a fine and cool day in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Morning fog patches on the Highveld and escarpment in Mpumalanga are expected, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in places on the Lowveld.

It will be fine in the west.

Limpopo can expect morning fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm on the Lowveld and western Bushveld, where it will be fine.

In the North West, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme south in the afternoon.

The Free State will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east during the afternoon.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog on the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming light in the evening.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool to warm in the west with afternoon rain in the extreme south-west, otherwise sunny and warm with high-level clouds.

The wind along the coast will be strong north-westerly in the extreme south-west becoming fresh south-westerly in the evening, otherwise moderate to fresh north-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, becoming cloudy in the south during the night. The wind along the coast will be light northerly in the early morning, otherwise moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly in the west in the afternoon spreading eastwards.

Conditions in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool in the north. The wind along the coast will be light northerly in the morning, otherwise moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm but cool over the western interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

