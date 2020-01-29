Thursday weather update: Severe thunderstorm watch for Gauteng, warm conditions set for rest of SA

While
a fine and warm day is expected across the country on Thursday, the South African
Weather Service has issued a warning of possible thundershowers
in some parts.
Warnings
Extremely high fire danger
conditions are expected in places over the Northern Cape.
Watches
Severe thunderstorms are possible
over the north-eastern Free State, north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal,
southern and south-western parts of Mpumalanga as well as the southern and
central parts of Gauteng.
The
weather in your region
Gauteng will
be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered
showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
high.
Mpumalanga will
be hot on the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers
and thundershowers, except in the east. Scattered thundershowers are expected
in the south-west.
Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot
but very hot in places on the Lowveld, Limpopo Valley and western Bushveld.
Isolated thundershowers are expected in the south-west.
For the North West, it will be
fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon
thundershowers.
Conditions in the Free State will
be cloudy with fog patches in the north-east at first, otherwise fine and warm
to hot but partly cloudy in the east with isolated thundershowers but scattered
in the extreme north-east.
The Northern Cape can
expect fog along the coast in the morning where it will be warm, otherwise fine
and hot to very hot.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh south-easterly in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh
south-westerly.
In the Western Cape, it will
be cloudy to partly cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise fine and warm
to hot but very hot over the Karoo and West Coast. It will be cool in places
along the South Coast.
The wind along the coast will be
fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly but moderate to fresh south-westerly
north of Cape Columbine.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
extreme.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
be cloudy south of Graaf-Reinet and Cradock in the morning, otherwise partly
cloudy and warm but hot in the north.
The wind along the coast will be
light to moderate easterly becoming fresh to strong south-easterly in the
afternoon.
In the eastern half of the
Eastern Cape, it will be fine and hot to very hot in the north with isolated
afternoon thunderstorms, otherwise cloudy and warm but cool along the coast and
adjacent interior with scattered showers and rain.
The wind along the coast will be
light south-westerly in the extreme north early morning, otherwise light to
moderate to south-easterly becoming moderate easterly mid-morning but fresh to
strong north-easterly late in the afternoon.
KwaZulu-Natal will
experience morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and warm with
isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-west. It will be
cool in the south.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate south-westerly to southerly but north-easterly north of Richards Bay.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
moderate.
- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
