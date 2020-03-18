Thursday's forecast: Warm weather expected as we edge closer to the weekend

Another fine day is expected across the country on Thursday, with the Northern Cape being warned of high fire danger conditions, according to the South African Weather Service.
Warnings
Extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape.
The weather in your province:
Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.
The expected UVB sunburn index is low.
In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy at first with morning fog patches over the Highveld and escarpment areas, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. It will be hot in the Lowveld.
Limpopo will be cloudy at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.
The North West can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.
For the Free State, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the south-east and along the Lesotho border.
The eastern parts of the Northern Cape will be cloudy along the west coast with morning fog, where it will be cool to warm, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be fine in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.
In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm over the south and west coast, otherwise fine and hot. Fog is expected in the extreme north along the west.
The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly east of Cape Agulhas, becoming moderate to fresh in the afternoon, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm but cool along the coast, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be light westerly becoming light to moderate easterly from midday.
The eastern half of the Eastern Cape can expect cloudy conditions with mist in places over the interior at first, otherwise fine and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-east.
The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly becoming light to moderate easterly by late afternoon.
For KwaZulu-Natal, it will be fine and warm becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly north of Richards Bay, otherwise moderate south to south-westerly.
The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.