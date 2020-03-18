Thursday's forecast: Warm weather expected as we edge closer to the weekend

Another fine day is expected across the country on Thursday, with the Northern Cape being warned of high fire danger conditions, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy at first with morning fog patches over the Highveld and escarpment areas, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The North West can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

For the Free State, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the south-east and along the Lesotho border.