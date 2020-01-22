 

Thursday's temperatures | Thundershowers expected as warm conditions persist

2020-01-22 19:13
Blue sky. (Ethan Van Diemen, News24)

Blue sky. (Ethan Van Diemen, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Warm weather is expected on Thursday, accompanied by thundershowers over much of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings 

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the western parts of the North West.

Watches

Heavy rain is expected in places along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior (between Coffee Bay and Port Edward) of the Eastern Cape.

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places over Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West, north-eastern parts of the Free State and Highveld of Mpumalanga.

The weather in your region

Gauteng can expect morning fog patches on the southern Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated on the Lowveld, where it will be hot.

Conditions in Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers in the south-central parts, otherwise isolated but clear on the Lowveld and extreme northern parts.

The North West will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers but scattered in the east.

The Free State will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Morning mist along the coast is expected in the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and hot becoming partly cloudy in the south and east with isolated thundershowers. It will remain hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly north of Cape Columbine, where it will become south-westerly in the afternoon, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy in the morning over the east with light rain along the south coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy to sunny and cool to warm but hot along the West Coast. It will remain cloudy along the south coast, clearing by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly but light to moderate north-westerly to westerly along the West Coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be warm in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool with rain and scattered showers along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming easterly in the afternoon.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm in the north-west, otherwise cloudy and cool with rain and scattered showers but widespread east of Coffee Bay.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh north-easterly in the afternoon.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in the north. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

 w

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman 'caught up to her shoulder' in Hout Bay sinkhole

2020-01-22 18:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Stop right there! Security company catches man accused of stealing cheese
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strandfontein 19:08 PM
Road name: Strandfontein Road

Cape Town 15:35 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Wednesday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results 3 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 