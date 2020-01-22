Thursday's temperatures | Thundershowers expected as warm conditions persist

Warm weather is expected on Thursday, accompanied by thundershowers over much of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the western parts of the North West.

Watches

Heavy rain is expected in places along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior (between Coffee Bay and Port Edward) of the Eastern Cape.

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places over Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West, north-eastern parts of the Free State and Highveld of Mpumalanga.

The weather in your region

Gauteng can expect morning fog patches on the southern Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated on the Lowveld, where it will be hot.

Conditions in Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers in the south-central parts, otherwise isolated but clear on the Lowveld and extreme northern parts.

The North West will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers but scattered in the east.

The Free State will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Morning mist along the coast is expected in the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and hot becoming partly cloudy in the south and east with isolated thundershowers. It will remain hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly north of Cape Columbine, where it will become south-westerly in the afternoon, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy in the morning over the east with light rain along the south coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy to sunny and cool to warm but hot along the West Coast. It will remain cloudy along the south coast, clearing by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly but light to moderate north-westerly to westerly along the West Coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be warm in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool with rain and scattered showers along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming easterly in the afternoon.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm in the north-west, otherwise cloudy and cool with rain and scattered showers but widespread east of Coffee Bay.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh north-easterly in the afternoon.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in the north. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala



