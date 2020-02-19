Thursday's temperatures | Thunderstorms to batter Eastern Cape, Free State, cool weather elsewhere

It will be a cool day across much of the country on Thursday with the South African Weather Service advising the Eastern Cape, Free State and the Northern Cape.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape, the southern parts of the Free State as well as the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region as provided by the South African Weather Service.

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm to hot in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy with fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

North West will be hot in the extreme north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west where it will be cloudy.

Conditions in the Free State will be cool in the central parts, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cool along the coast in the morning with fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot in the north-west with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape can expect cloudy conditions along the west and southwest coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool along the south coast.

There will be showers and rain along the south-west coast at first spreading to the south coast during the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly along the south coast otherwise fresh strong southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in places over the interior, but scattered in the north, becoming cloudy from the afternoon.

Light rain is expected in places west of Port Elizabeth from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

For the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-east, becoming cloudy south of the escarpment with fog patches from late evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, but strong in places in the early morning, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming south-westerly south of Richards Bay in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

