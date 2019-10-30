Your weather forecast | A cloudy but warm Thursday in store for Mzansi

South Africans will wake up to a cloudy but warm day over much of the country on Thursday.



It will be cool along much of the coastline, while the interior is likely to see showers and thundershowers from the afternoon, according to the South African Weather Service.

Special weather advisories

Light frost is expected in the low-lying areas of the western parts of the Free State, south-western parts of the North West and extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east of Mpumalanga. Morning fog patches are expected in places along the escarpment and Highveld.

It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo with drizzle, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the south and south-west from the afternoon. It will be hot in the south-western Bushveld.

The North West will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the east, spreading to the central parts with isolated thundershowers, except in the west.

In the Free State, it will be cloudy with fog patches in the extreme east at first, otherwise fine and warm but partly cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

You can expect it to be cloudy to partly cloudy over the eastern parts and along the south coast of the Western Cape in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot in places along the West Coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly but light to moderate along the south coast in the morning. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with light rain along the south coast in the morning, otherwise it will be fine and cool but warm in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light at first, otherwise, it will be a moderate easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool becoming cloudy, with light rain in places south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be a light south-westerly becoming easterly by the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain. Scattered showers are expected in the north and east. It will be cold in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen

