Thursday's weather: A cloudy day for most parts of South Africa

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions over the interior of the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo of the Western Cape on Thursday.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the south-western interior of KwaZulu-Natal and the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, according to the SA Weather Service.

The weather in your region

In Gauteng, expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers.



Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east at first, with early morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld, but scattered in the extreme south.



Expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions in Limpopo, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.



The North West will be partly cloudy and hot, spreading to the east, with isolated showers and thundershowers.



As for the Free State, the province can expect hot weather conditions in the extreme west. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy in the west at first, with morning fog along the coast where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot in places over the interior. It will become partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but south-westerly at times in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine and hot in places over the west and south-western parts. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with light rain along the south coast, becoming partly cloudy over the Central Karoo in the afternoon. It will be cool over the southwest and south coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but south-westerly at times north of Cape Columbine in the afternoon.



The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in the south, otherwise partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms in the northeast. It will be warm in places. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly from late morning.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain south of the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming southerly to south-easterly in the afternoon.



In KwaZulu-Natal, expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers in the west and the south, otherwise isolated except in the extreme northeast. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly south of Durban, otherwise moderate north-easterly.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

18°C /32°C



Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /31°C



Vereeniging:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /32°C



Mbombela:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /27°C



Polokwane:

Partly cloudy

15°C /28°C



Vryburg:



Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers

18°C /34°C



Kimberley:



Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon

17°C /35°C



Upington:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

19°C /39°C



Cape Town:

Fine

Moderate to fresh south-easterly wind, becoming strong in the afternoon.

18°C /27°C



George:

Cloudy with light rain. Light to moderate southerly to south-easterly wind, becoming fresh in the evening.

17°C /23°C



Pietermaritzburg:



Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers

18°C /32°C



