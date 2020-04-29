 

Thursday's weather: After a few gloomy days, expect some warm and sunny conditions

2020-04-29 18:41

The weather is expected to clear, with warm and sunny conditions to come after a few days of rain, the South African Weather Service forecasts for Thursday. 

The weather in your region:

In Gauteng, it will be fine and cold to cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy in the east, with morning fog along the escarpment and isolated morning showers in the lowveld, where it will be warm, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

It will be cloudy in the east. with morning fog along the escarpment and isolated morning showers in the lowveld of Limpopo, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the Limpopo Valley.

The North West will be fine and cool.

The Free State will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm but hot along the coastal areas. The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, otherwise light to moderate south-westerly in the afternoon becoming southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool to warm but hot in places over the interior of the West Coast.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, otherwise moderate westerly to south-westerly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming easterly from midday.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool but partly cloudy in the south-east, with isolated morning showers along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming light north-easterly between Port Alfred and Kei River Mouth by late afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy with morning fog over the interior, otherwise cool but warm in the north-east of KwaZulu-Natal.

Isolated morning showers and rain are expected over the south-eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

2020-04-29 18:40

