Thursday’s weather | Cape Town scales 30°C, a cool day set for most of the country

South
Africans can expect another cloudy day on Thursday with temperatures in the
lower- to mid-upper twenties in most parts of the country, according to
the South
African Weather Service.
Watches
Heavy rain leading to flash flooding is expected over the central and eastern
parts of the North West as well as northern parts of the Free State.
The
weather in your region
A cloudy and cool day is expected
in Gauteng with
scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
Morning fog and drizzle along the
escarpment in Mpumalanga can
be expected but otherwise a cloudy and cold day with scattered showers and rain
but isolated in the northern escarpment and Lowveld where it will be cool.
Limpopo will
be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain but scattered in the extreme
south-west. Morning fog and drizzle are expected.
For the North West, it will be
cool in the extreme west, otherwise, cloudy and cold with scattered to
widespread showers and thundershowers.
It will be cool in the west and
south of the Free
State, otherwise, cloudy and cool but very cold in the extreme
east. Scattered showers and rain are expected but isolated over the southern
parts.
The Northern Cape will
be hot in the extreme north-west, otherwise, fine and warm. Isolated showers
and thundershowers in the north-east but scattered in the north-east are
expected. The wind along the coast will be fresh easterly to south-easterly at
first, otherwise, moderate to fresh south-westerly becoming north-westerly
north of Hondeklip Bay in the afternoon.
A sunny and hot to very hot day
is expected for the Western
Cape. It will be cool to warm along the south coast. The wind
along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly becoming
moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly along the West Coast from late morning.
The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
be fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly
becoming strong north-easterly in the afternoon to the east of Cape St Francis.
For the eastern half of the
Eastern Cape, it will be a fine and warm day over the interior but partly
cloudy and cool along the coast. It will become cloudy along the Wild Coast in
the evening with light rain in places. The wind along the coast will be fresh
to strong easterly to north-easterly.
In KwaZulu-Natal morning
fog over the interior is expected, otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with
isolated showers and thundershowers except in the south. The wind along the
coast will be moderate south-easterly becoming north-easterly from the south in
the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.
- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
