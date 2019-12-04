Thursday’s weather | Cape Town scales 30°C, a cool day set for most of the country

South Africans can expect another cloudy day on Thursday with temperatures in the lower- to mid-upper twenties in most parts of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

Heavy rain leading to flash flooding is expected over the central and eastern parts of the North West as well as northern parts of the Free State.



A cloudy and cool day is expected in Gauteng with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment in Mpumalanga can be expected but otherwise a cloudy and cold day with scattered showers and rain but isolated in the northern escarpment and Lowveld where it will be cool.

Limpopo will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain but scattered in the extreme south-west. Morning fog and drizzle are expected.

For the North West, it will be cool in the extreme west, otherwise, cloudy and cold with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

It will be cool in the west and south of the Free State, otherwise, cloudy and cool but very cold in the extreme east. Scattered showers and rain are expected but isolated over the southern parts.

The Northern Cape will be hot in the extreme north-west, otherwise, fine and warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east but scattered in the north-east are expected. The wind along the coast will be fresh easterly to south-easterly at first, otherwise, moderate to fresh south-westerly becoming north-westerly north of Hondeklip Bay in the afternoon.

A sunny and hot to very hot day is expected for the Western Cape. It will be cool to warm along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly along the West Coast from late morning. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly becoming strong north-easterly in the afternoon to the east of Cape St Francis.

For the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be a fine and warm day over the interior but partly cloudy and cool along the coast. It will become cloudy along the Wild Coast in the evening with light rain in places. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly.

In KwaZulu-Natal morning fog over the interior is expected, otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly becoming north-easterly from the south in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.





- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

