Thursday's weather: Cloudy but warm across the republic

It will be cloudy but warm across most of SA on Thursday, says the SA Weather Service. (iStock)

Thursday is expected to be cloudy, progressing to warm weather across most of South Africa, says the SA Weather Service.



Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western interior of the Northern Cape.

A snapshot of the weather in your region:

Gauteng is expected to be cloudy in the morning with scattered showers and thundershowers, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated late afternoon thunderstorms. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will see morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo can expect morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east.

The North West will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The Free State will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the extreme eastern and northern parts.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy in the west at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in the extreme north. It will become partly cloudy in the north-east in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy along the south and south-west coasts where it will be cool in places, otherwise fine and warm but hot over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly along the west coast at first, otherwise moderate southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, becoming cloudy along the coast in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly. The eastern half of the province will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated afternoon thunderstorms north-east of Elliot. Evening fog is expected between the Winterberg and the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be cloudy with morning fog over the interior and isolated morning showers and rain but scattered in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming gentle south-westerly from the south in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Temperatures:



- Compiled by Yunus Kemp

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.