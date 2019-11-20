Thursday's weather: Cloudy but warm across the republic

Thursday
is expected to be cloudy, progressing to warm weather across most of South
Africa, says the SA Weather Service.
Warnings:
Extremely high fire danger
conditions are expected over the western interior of the Northern Cape.
A snapshot of the weather in your
region:
Gauteng is
expected to be cloudy in the morning with scattered showers and thundershowers,
becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated late afternoon thunderstorms. The
expected UVB sunburn index is high.
Mpumalanga will see
morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool
to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.
Limpopo can expect morning fog patches
and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered
showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east.
The North West will
be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with
isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.
The Free State will
be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the extreme eastern and
northern parts.
The Northern Cape will
be cloudy in the west at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in
the extreme north. It will become partly cloudy in the north-east in the
afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to
south-easterly.
The Western Cape will
be partly cloudy along the south and south-west coasts where it will be cool in
places, otherwise fine and warm but hot over the interior. The wind along the
coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly along the west coast at first,
otherwise moderate southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index
is extreme.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
be fine and warm, becoming cloudy along the coast in the evening. The wind
along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly. The eastern half
of the province will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east
with isolated afternoon thunderstorms north-east of Elliot. Evening fog is
expected between the Winterberg and the escarpment. The wind along the coast
will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.
KwaZulu-Natal is
expected to be cloudy with morning fog over the interior and isolated morning
showers and rain but scattered in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with
isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the interior. The wind along
the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming gentle south-westerly from
the south in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
Temperatures:
