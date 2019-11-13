Thursday's weather: Cloudy with showers

It will be cloudy and cool across most of South Africa on Thursday, with thundershowers expected across several provinces, says the SA Weather Service.



Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Watches:

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the central parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga Highveld as well as central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Snapshot of the weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga is expected to be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the south-east.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The North West can expect to be fine and warm but partly cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be cool in the east, otherwise fine and warm but partly cloudy in the east, spreading to the south with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and south-west. Scattered thundershowers are expected in the east.

The Northern Cape will see morning fog along the coast, otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy and cool over the southern high ground. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape is expected to see light to moderate rain at times in the Eden and Overberg districts where it will be cloudy and cool. It will be fine and warm but hot over the West Coast District interior. It will become windy in the afternoon over the west and south-western parts. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly to southerly but moderate to fresh south-westerly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.



The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered morning showers along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise isolated but fine and warm over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly becoming north-easterly mid-morning but moderate to fresh south-easterly from midday. The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly becoming light south-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

Storm-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and warm with widespread afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Yunus Kemp

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.