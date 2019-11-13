Thursday's weather: Cloudy with showers

It will
be cloudy and cool across most of South Africa on Thursday, with thundershowers
expected across several provinces, says the SA
Weather Service.
Warnings:
Extremely
high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the
Northern Cape.
Watches:
Severe
thunderstorms are expected over the central parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga Highveld
as well as central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Snapshot
of the weather in your region:
Gauteng will
be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The
expected UVB sunburn index is low.
Mpumalanga is
expected to be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog, otherwise partly
cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but
widespread in the south-east.
Limpopo will
be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy and
warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.
The North
West can expect to be fine and warm but partly cloudy in the east with
isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.
The Free
State will be cool in the east, otherwise fine and warm but partly
cloudy in the east, spreading to the south with isolated showers and
thundershowers in the central and south-west. Scattered thundershowers are
expected in the east.
The Northern
Cape will see morning fog along the coast, otherwise, it will be fine
and warm to hot but partly cloudy and cool over the southern high ground. The
wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly.
The Western
Cape is expected to see light to moderate rain at times in the Eden
and Overberg districts where it will be cloudy and cool. It will be fine and
warm but hot over the West Coast District interior. It will become windy in the
afternoon over the west and south-western parts. The wind along the coast will
be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly to southerly but moderate to
fresh south-westerly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index is
high.
The
western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with
scattered morning showers along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise
isolated but fine and warm over the interior. The wind along the coast will be
light to moderate north-westerly becoming north-easterly mid-morning but
moderate to fresh south-easterly from midday. The eastern half of the province
will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but
isolated in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh
westerly becoming light south-easterly from the south in the afternoon.
Storm-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal will
be cloudy and warm with widespread afternoon showers and thundershowers but
scattered in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh
south-westerly to southerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.
