Thursday's weather | Cold conditions along eastern escarpment, hot in north

It will be cold along the eastern parts of the escarpment on Thursday, while hot weather is expected along the northern border.

Temperatures along the coast will be cool to warm, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and north-eastern parts of the North West's Bojanala Platinum District.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the western Highveld of Mpumalanga, south-western Bushveld of Limpopo, and northern and eastern parts of Gauteng.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches in Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but cold along the escarpment. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Limpopo valley and south-western Bushveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the south-west.

It will be fine and hot in the North West. It will become partly cloudy and very hot. Isolated showers are expected in the east.

Fog patches are expected in the eastern parts of the Free State at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers in the east.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm but cool in the south. The wind along the coast will be strong.

It will be partly cloudy in the eastern parts of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the West Coast district. The wind along the coast will be varied. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold. Isolated showers are expected but scattered in the east where it will be cool. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

