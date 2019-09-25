Thursday's weather | Cool in the east and hot in the west

It will be cool over the eastern parts of the country, while the western parts will be hot on Thursday.

Moderate conditions are expected over the central interior, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Namakwa District, the western parts of ZF Mgcawu in the Northern Cape, the interior of the West Coast district, the Central and Little Karoo, as well as in the Swellendam area in the Western Cape.

Special weather advisories

Strong interior winds of 50 to 60km/h are expected along the coast and adjacent interior of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape in the morning.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and cool in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy in the east in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but cold in places over the Highveld.

It will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the eastern parts of Limpopo in the morning.

The North West will be fine and cool to warm.

Light morning frost is expected over the eastern and south-eastern parts of the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in the northwest. It will be partly cloudy over the extreme eastern parts in the morning.

The Northern Cape will be windy over the central and the western parts. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool in places in the east. It will be hot to very hot along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

It will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot along the West Coast district of the Western Cape. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and cool to warm, but hot in places. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

It will be fine in the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but cold in the west. It will become fine in the north by late afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

