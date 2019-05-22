 

Thursday's weather: Cool in the south, warm in the north

2019-05-22 19:20
More snowfall has been predicted for parts of the southern high ground. (Hanlie Gouws, News24)

It is expected to be cold on Thursday morning, while the northern half of the country will warm up by the afternoon.

It will be cool along the coast, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

Fine and warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool to warm.

It will be fine and warm in Limpopo.

The North West is expected to be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

It will be fine and cool in the Free State, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Northern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy in the north. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast and southern interior. The wind along the coast will be strong.

It will be cloudy and misty along the south coast and in the Breede Valley of the Western Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool. It will become cloudy along the south coast from evening. The wind along the coast will be light. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and cool. It will become partly cloudy along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

Morning fog is expected over the eastern interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool in the south-west. It will become partly cloudy in the east by late afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

 
Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

