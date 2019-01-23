Thursday's weather: High temperatures in Northern Cape, North West and Free State

Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures and extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Free State, North West and eastern parts of the Northern Cape until Friday.

The weather in your region, provided by the South African Weather Service.

It will be fine and hot in Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the Lowveld with evening drizzle along the escarpment.

Those in Limpopo can expect cloudy weather in the east with morning fog patches along the southern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and hot but very hot in the Limpopo Valley and the south-western Bushveld.

The North West will be fine and hot to very hot but partly cloudy in the afternoon with very isolated thunderstorms in the east.

Very hot weather is expected in the west of the Free State, otherwise fine and hot but partly cloudy in the afternoon with very isolated thunderstorms in the north and northeast.

Residents of the Northern Cape can expect morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, it will be fine in the west and south-west but cloudy along the south coast and interior at first, it will become partly cloudy along the south coast and fine over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly along the south coast at first otherwise moderate to fresh south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the west, otherwise fine and warm becoming cloudy with light rain (30%) in the south east from evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly becoming south-easterly by late afternoon.

People in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape can expect cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and rain over the eastern parts and along the coast (including the adjacent interior) but scattered along the wild coast.

Isolated thundershowers expected in the north east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south westerly becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be cloudy and cool but warm in the north-west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the south and east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The temperature in your city.

Pretoria:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

18°C / 33°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

Johannesburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

17°C / 31°C

Vereeniging:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

16°C / 31°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy with morning fog and drizzle.

18°C / 28°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy.

15°C / 29°C

Mahikeng:

Fine becoming partly cloudy.

21°C / 38°C

Vryburg:

Fine becoming partly cloudy.

18°C / 39°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine becoming partly cloudy.

17°C / 38°C

Kimberley:

Fine becoming partly cloudy.

16°C / 38°C

Upington:

Fine.

18°C / 39°C

Cape Town:

Fine.

Wind: Fresh south-easterly becoming strong by afternoon.

15°C / 26°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

George:

Cloudy becoming partly cloudy.

Wind: Light to moderate southerly.

16°C / 23°C

Port Elizabeth:

Fine becoming cloudy with light rain (30%) at night.

Wind: Moderate to fresh south westerly becoming south easterly by late afternoon.

16°C / 25°C

East London:

Fine becoming cloudy with light rain and showers (30%) from evening.

Wind: Moderate south westerly becoming south easterly in the afternoon.

17°C / 24°C

Durban:

Cloudy with scattered showers.

Wind: Moderate south-westerly.

20°C / 23°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very High

Richards Bay:

Cloudy with scattered showers.

Wind: Moderate south-westerly.

21°C / 26°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Cloudy with scattered showers.

17°C / 21°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days