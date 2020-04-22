Thursday's weather: Fire warnings for the Northern Cape, cool and cloudy for most of SA

There are serious fire warnings for the Northern Cape, says the South African Weather Service, which otherwise forecasts a cool and cloudy Thursday.



Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

In Gauteng, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In Mpumalanga, there will be morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm on the Lowveld.

Limpopo will see morning fog patches over the southern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated thundershowers in the south-western parts.

The Free State will have morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers except in the north-east.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme north of the Northern Cape. It will be scattered along the coast and adjacent areas.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy over the north-western and north eastern parts from the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with showers over the western regions from the afternoon, spreading to the east by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog in places over the interior and in the east along the coast at first and in the evening, otherwise fine and cool to warm becoming partly cloudy in the north and west with isolated showers and thundershowers in the evening spreading east overnight.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming light south-easterly from late morning.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool south of the escarpment with isolated evening showers and thundershowers but morning rain and showers along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly in the morning and evening, otherwise light south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior with isolated showers along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the east.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over southern KZN.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly north of Durban in the morning, otherwise southerly to south-easterly. It will become moderate north-easterly south of Durban in the late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

