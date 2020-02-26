Thursday's weather: Gale force winds and localised flooding for parts of the country

Gale force winds of up to 75km/h are expected on Thursday. (File, Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Esa Alexander)

The South African Weather Service has issued two watches of gale force winds and localised flooding.



Watches

Gale force south-easterly winds of 65 to 75km/h can be expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas as well as Cape Metropole on Thursday evening.

Localised flooding is expected along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior from Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Special weather advisories

Strong interior winds of 45 to 55km/h is expected over the Central Karoo, Western Cape and Namakwa in the Northern Cape on Thursday and Friday.

It will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north of Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will be fine and warm to hot in Mpumalanga, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon in the south.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southern and western parts.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west and south-west.

It will be fine and warm but cool along the coast of the Northern Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the south-eastern parts.

It will be hot in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly

Cloudy and cool conditions can be expected along the south coast and adjacent interior of the Western Cape with isolated rain and showers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the north-east in the afternoon, where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong in the west in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Eastern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be moderate and fresh south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south-west.

It will become cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly north of Margate at first, otherwise south-westerly reaching Sodwana Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail and Maxine Becket

