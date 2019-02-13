Thursday's weather: Heavy rain, flooding predicted for the north of SA

Severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours and leading to localised flooding are expected in the northern parts of South Africa on Thursday.

These include the north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of Limpopo, as well as the extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg Municipality of the Northern Cape and the Matzikama and Cederberg municipalities of the Western Cape.

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg Municipality of the Northern Cape, the interior and the south-western parts of the Cape Winelands.

The weather along the coast is expected to be warm to very hot.

The weather in your region

Morning fog patches are expected on the Highveld of Gauteng. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog patches are expected along the escarpment and the Highveld areas of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cold in places along the escarpment.

Morning fog patches are expected along the escarpment of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, which will be widespread in the northeast.

The North West is expected to be warm in the west. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers in the Free State, but partly cloudy and warm in the west.

Morning fog patches are expected along the coast of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot over the interior. It will be extremely hot along the southwest coast. It will become partly cloudy in the extreme east with isolated afternoon thundershowers but scattered in the extreme northeast.

The Western Cape is expected to experience cloudy conditions over the north-eastern parts, accompanied by isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the interior. It will be extremely hot over the western parts.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy, becoming fine and warm with isolated thundershowers in the north. Light rain is expected in the southeast.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Light rain is expected along the coast and adjacent interior. Otherwise, it will be warm, but cool over the interior.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

18°C /24°C

Johannesburg:

Morning fog patches, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

17°C /22°C

Mbombela:

Morning fog patches, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers

19°C /22°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers at times

20°C /24°C

Mahikeng:

Cloudy with showers and thundershowers

19°C /24°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers

16°C /28°C

Kimberley:

Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers

17°C /30°C

Upington:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

22°C /36°C

Cape Town:

Fine

Wind: Light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming south-westerly late afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

19°C /36°C

George:

Fine

Wind: Light to moderate easterly, becoming strong late afternoon

16°C /27°C

Port Elizabeth:

Partly cloudy, becoming fine

Wind: Light and variable in the morning. Otherwise light to moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh easterly in the evening

18°C /25°C

East London:

Cloudy

Wind: Light and variable in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly

20°C /26°C

Durban:

Cloudy with isolated showers and rain

Wind: Moderate southerly to south-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

22°C /26°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Cloudy with morning fog and rain. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected

19°C /23°C

