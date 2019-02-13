Thursday's weather: Heavy rain, flooding predicted for the north of SA

Severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours and leading to localised flooding are expected in the northern parts of South Africa on Thursday.
These include the north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of Limpopo, as well as the extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, according to the
South African Weather Service.
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg Municipality of the Northern Cape and the Matzikama and Cederberg municipalities of the Western Cape.
Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg Municipality of the Northern Cape, the interior and the south-western parts of the Cape Winelands.
The weather along the coast is expected to be warm to very hot.
The weather in your region
Morning fog patches are expected on the Highveld of
Gauteng. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.
Morning fog patches are expected along the escarpment and the Highveld areas of
Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cold in places along the escarpment.
Morning fog patches are expected along the escarpment of
Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, which will be widespread in the northeast.
The
North West is expected to be warm in the west. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.
It will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers in the
Free State, but partly cloudy and warm in the west.
Morning fog patches are expected along the coast of the
Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot over the interior. It will be extremely hot along the southwest coast. It will become partly cloudy in the extreme east with isolated afternoon thundershowers but scattered in the extreme northeast.
The
Western Cape is expected to experience cloudy conditions over the north-eastern parts, accompanied by isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the interior. It will be extremely hot over the western parts.
The
Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy, becoming fine and warm with isolated thundershowers in the north. Light rain is expected in the southeast.
Morning fog is expected over the interior of
KwaZulu-Natal. Light rain is expected along the coast and adjacent interior. Otherwise, it will be warm, but cool over the interior. The temperature in your city Pretoria:
Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low
18°C /24°C
Johannesburg:
Morning fog patches, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
17°C /22°C
Mbombela:
Morning fog patches, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers
19°C /22°C
Polokwane:
Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers at times
20°C /24°C
Mahikeng:
Cloudy with showers and thundershowers
19°C /24°C
Bloemfontein:
Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers
16°C /28°C
Kimberley:
Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers
17°C /30°C
Upington:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy
22°C /36°C
Cape Town:
Fine
Wind: Light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming south-westerly late afternoon
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme
19°C /36°C
George:
Fine
Wind: Light to moderate easterly, becoming strong late afternoon
16°C /27°C
Port Elizabeth:
Partly cloudy, becoming fine
Wind: Light and variable in the morning. Otherwise light to moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh easterly in the evening
18°C /25°C
East London:
Cloudy
Wind: Light and variable in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly
20°C /26°C
Durban:
Cloudy with isolated showers and rain
Wind: Moderate southerly to south-easterly
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low
22°C /26°C
Pietermaritzburg:
Cloudy with morning fog and rain. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected
19°C /23°C
