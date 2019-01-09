Thursday's weather: High temperatures expected in the north of SA

Hot to very hot conditions are expected along the northern border and in places in the north of SA on Thursday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern interior of the Eastern Cape and the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Temperatures along the coast are expected to be cool to warm.

The weather in your region

Gauteng is expected to be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

It is expected to be cloudy in the east of Mpumalanga at first with morning fog patches on the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, which will be isolated in the east.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches on the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, which will be isolated in the northeast.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the North West. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts of the province.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy at first, with morning fog along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

The Western Cape is expected to be cloudy with isolated showers along the south-eastern coast and adjacent interior at first, and along the south-western coast where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be cloudy but partly cloudy in places and warm, becoming partly cloudy to fine. Isolated thunderstorms are possible over the extreme north-eastern parts of the province.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, which will be scattered along the escarpment and in the east.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, which will be scattered in the extreme south-west parts of the province.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

18°C /31°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

16°C /29°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy in the morning with fog patches. Otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

18°C /29°C

Polokwane:

Morning mist. Otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

17°C /31°C

Mahikeng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers

21°C /34°C

Vryburg:

Fine

18°C /36°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine

17°C /34°C

Kimberley:

Fine

17°C /36°C

Upington:

Fine

15°C /33°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy at first. Otherwise, partly cloudy becoming cloudy

Wind: Moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high

17°C /23°C

George:

Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning

Wind: Moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly

17°C /23°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with light early morning rain (30%), becoming partly cloudy

Wind: Fresh to strong south-westerly, moderating mid-morning.

20°C /25°C

East London:

Cloudy with morning showers and thundershowers

Wind: Light westerly in the early morning. Otherwise, moderate to fresh south -westerly, becoming strong late morning

19°C /27°C

Durban:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

Wind: Fresh east to north-easterly, becoming fresh south-westerly in the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High 22°C /31°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog. Otherwise, fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers

18°C /34°C

