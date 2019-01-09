 

Thursday's weather: High temperatures expected in the north of SA

2019-01-09 19:11
Sun. (Getty Images)

Sun. (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Hot to very hot conditions are expected along the northern border and in places in the north of SA on Thursday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern interior of the Eastern Cape and the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Temperatures along the coast are expected to be cool to warm.

The weather in your region

Gauteng is expected to be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

It is expected to be cloudy in the east of Mpumalanga at first with morning fog patches on the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, which will be isolated in the east.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches on the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, which will be isolated in the northeast.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the North West. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts of the province.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy at first, with morning fog along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

The Western Cape is expected to be cloudy with isolated showers along the south-eastern coast and adjacent interior at first, and along the south-western coast where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be cloudy but partly cloudy in places and warm, becoming partly cloudy to fine. Isolated thunderstorms are possible over the extreme north-eastern parts of the province.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, which will be scattered along the escarpment and in the east.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, which will be scattered in the extreme south-west parts of the province.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

18°C /31°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

16°C /29°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy in the morning with fog patches. Otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

18°C /29°C

Polokwane:

Morning mist. Otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

17°C /31°C

Mahikeng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers

21°C /34°C

Vryburg:

Fine

18°C /36°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine

17°C /34°C

Kimberley:

Fine

17°C /36°C

Upington:

Fine

15°C /33°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy at first. Otherwise, partly cloudy becoming cloudy

Wind: Moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high

17°C /23°C

George:

Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning

Wind: Moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly

17°C /23°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with light early morning rain (30%), becoming partly cloudy

Wind: Fresh to strong south-westerly, moderating mid-morning.

20°C /25°C

East London:

Cloudy with morning showers and thundershowers

Wind: Light westerly in the early morning. Otherwise, moderate to fresh south -westerly, becoming strong late morning

19°C /27°C

Durban:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

Wind: Fresh east to north-easterly, becoming fresh south-westerly in the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High 22°C /31°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog. Otherwise, fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers

18°C /34°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Praise and admonishment for ANCYL from Ramaphosa

2019-01-09 18:45

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Masturbating Mr D driver dismissed after video goes viral
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 8 2019-01-08 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 