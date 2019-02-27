 

Thursday's weather: Hot conditions for most of SA

2019-02-27 19:06
(iStock)

(iStock)

Hot weather conditions are expected over most parts of the country, with the SA Weather Service issuing a high fire danger warning for three provinces on Thursday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the northern parts of the Free State and the North West, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the Lowveld of both Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as well as the Limpopo Valley.

The temperature along the coast is expected to be warm.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy from the north in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the Lowveld. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the east.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot, but very hot in the south-western Bushveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and eastern parts.

The North West will experience fine and hot weather.

Morning fog patches are expected over the Van Reenen's Pass in the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot in the north.

Fine and warm conditions are expected in the Northern Cape, but it will be hot in places over the central interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are expected along the coastal areas of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

The Eastern Cape will be fine and warm. It will be partly cloudy and cool along the coast, becoming cloudy from the west in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly in the early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly, but strong east of Oyster Bay.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. Isolated showers and rain are expected. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming south-easterly to southerly from the south in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

temperature in your city


